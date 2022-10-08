Lake City spoiled Zumbrota-Mazeppa's homecoming with a 21-13 road win Friday night.
Keegan Ryan caught 11 passes for 108 yards to lead the Tiger offense. He caught all three of the team's touchdowns. The first was a 24-yard score with one second remaining in the first quarter to give the Tigers a 6-0 lead. The second was a 2-yard touchdown that gave the Tigers a lead back, up 14-7 midway through the third quarter.
Leading 14-13 in the fourth quarter, Ryan's 6-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 44 seconds left helped secure the win and capped off a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 8:24.
On defense, Ryan was factor as well. He intercepted a pass an blocked a kick on an extra point.
The Cougars took a 7-6 lead in the second quarter on Sam Knowlton's 12-yard catch and got within a point late in the third on Knowlton's second touchdown grab for 24 yards.
Tigers quarterback Jaden Shones ended 14 of 21 for 137 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Shones led the team in rushing with 117 yards on 18 carries.
Zane Angerman was 18-for-32 for 273 yards and two touchdowns for the Cougars. He was intercepted three times. Knowlton ended with 11 receptions for 191 yards and both scores. The Cougars all but abandoned the run with Connor Preston leading the team with 17 yards on one attempt.
