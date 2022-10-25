In a little less than two weeks, Goodhue was able to flip the score against Dover-Eyota in its second meeting. The Wildcats previously lost 28-7 to the Eagles on Oct. 14. In the first round of Section 1AA play, the fifth-seeded Wildcats defeated the fourth-seeded Eagles 27-7 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats had big gains through the air which took some relief off the rushing attack. Adam Poncelet and Gavin Schafer each ended with 63 yards receiving on two catches.
Malakye Parker ran the ball 25 times for 145 yards and two scores, including the first touchdown of the game to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Poncelet ran in a 4-yard TD late in the first to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead. Brayden Swee caught a 14-yard pass for Dover-Eyota with 12 seconds left in the second quarter, but that was as close the Eagles would get as Parker and Schafer each scored in the second half.
Schafer came up with big plays on defense, too. The Wildcat junior had an interception and forced a fumble recovered by Caleb Kurtti.
Goodhue next travels to Chatfield to take on the No. 1 Gophers. Chatfield had a bye and will play for the first time in the section playoffs. The Wildcats are scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Goodhue ended the regular season against Chatfield, taking the top-ranked team to the limit, losing 28-20.
PEM 48, LC 26
Lake City trailed Plainview-Elgin-Millville by just a point at the half, 21-20. In the second half PEM pulled away to win a Section 1AAA first-round game 48-26.
The Tigers scored first just 16 second into the game on a pass from wide receiver Keegan Ryan. Rylee Fick caught and scored on Ryan’s pass for a 65-yard touchdown. PEM scored three consecutive touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead.
Back came the Tigers. Fick scored his second TD of the game on a 27-yard reception. Parker Rodman scored on a 4-yard run with just under 4 minutes left in the second quarter. Rodman’s score got the Tiger to within a point.
PEM scored twice in the third and fourth quarters to ensure the victory.
Tiger quarterback Jaden Shones ended 15-for-35 with 190 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Shones led the team with 21 yards rushing on eight attempts. Fick caught four passes for 118 yards and two scores. Aaron Lou had eight catches for 75 yards. Ryan caught two passes for 38 yards.
Lake City ended the season 3-6 overall.
LCH 49, Z-M 28
La Crescent-Hokah kept its turnaround season going with a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa in Section 1AAA play. The third-seeded Lancers ended with 483 total yards of offense and had points in each quarter.
The sixth-seeded Cougars were able to get on the board in the second quarter, scoring twice. However, the Cougars trailed 28-14 at the half.
Cougar quarterback led the offense with 243 yards passing and three touchdowns, two interceptions. Connor Preston had seven receptions for 130 yards and carried the ball nine times gaining 80 yards.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended its season 1-8 overall.
