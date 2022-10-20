Lake City fell behind 21-0 at one point to fourth-ranked Lourdes before scoring on a 10-yard completion in the end zone to Keegan Ryan. The Eagles continued a steady pace on offense on their way to a 35-14 win over the Tigers in the regular-season finale.
The Tigers scored again on an Aaron Lou 2-yard run in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 28-14.
Ryan caught eight passes for 107 yards to lead the Tigers offense. Lou had seven carries for 31 yards and three catches for 32 yards. Jaden Shones ended 17-for-28 for 195 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.
PEM 21, Z-M 0
Zumbrota-Mazeppa dropped its final game of the regular season 21-0 to Plainview-Elgin-Millville.
The PEM defense limited the Cougars to 42 yards rushing and 119 through the air.
Kaiden Peters had two touchdown receptions for the Bulldogs and Aaron Martinez ran in the team's third touchdown.
