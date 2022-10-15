Goodhue got it back to a one-score game in the third quarter, but no closer as Dover-Eyota added a pair of touchdowns en route to a 28-7 win over the Wildcats.
The Eagles defense held the Wildcats to under 100 yards rushing for the first time all season.
Landon Lehnertz and Brayden Swee gave D-E a 14-0 lead. Lehnertz ran a 14-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Swee caught a 60-yard pass less than a minute into the third quarter.
Adam Poncelet caught a Will Opsahl pass for a touchdown with 5 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter to cut the deficit in half. Twenty-one seconds later the Eagles responded. Lehnertz ran in his second TD of the game.
The Wildcats passed the ball more often than any previous game this season. Opsahl was 19-for-32 for 253 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Malakye Parker ran the ball 19 times for 59 yards. Adam Poncelet had a big game, hauling in 11 passes for 99 yards and the lone touchdown. Carson Roschen and Gavin Schafer each had over 60 yards receiving.
Lourdes 28, Z-M 15
Zumbrota-Mazeppa had its senior spoiled by Lourdes as they got a 14-7 first-quarter lead on their way to a win.
The Eagles outgained the Cougars 327 to 272 in total yards.
Cougars quarterback Zane Angerman had another big game as he was 18-for-38 for 225 yards and a touchdown. Sam Knowlton caught the TD pass and finished with six receptions for 73 yards. Landen Flaaen had four catches for 72 yards.
While the passing game worked well for the Cougars, the Lourdes defense held the Cougars to minimal yards on the ground. The Cougars ended the game with 47 yards on 22 carries.
