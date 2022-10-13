Lake City rolled to a 34-6 victory over Lewiston-Altura while allowing few passing yards and getting a big game from quarterback Jaden Shones.
The Tigers defense allowed 137 total yards, one more than what the Tigers were able to rush for. Shones and Aaron Lou each ran for over 40 yards with Shones ending with 48 and Lou with 40.
Most of the scoring occurred in the first half. The Tigers had a 27-0 lead at the half. Karch Hegge ran for a 10-yard touchdown to open the scoring. Keegan Ryan caught and scored on a 45-yard pass from Shones. In the second quarter, Shones ran into the end zone for an 11-yard score and Parker Rodman scored from 9 yards out.
Ryan led Tiger receivers with three receptions for 60 yards. Shones was 9-for-12 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.
