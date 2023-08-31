Goodhue scored five times in the second and third quarters combined, and began the scoring with the defense getting a safety in a 40-0 rout of Lewiston-Altura Thursday night.
The Wildcats begin the season with a new quarterback and lead running back as well as a few new receivers on offense. The defense largely remains the same and was plenty effective in shutting down the L-A offense.
Goodhue’s Luke Roschen threw for a pair of touchdowns and was 7 of 9 for 111 yards. Grant Reed ran the ball 14 times for 184 yards and three scores. Nate Beck, Hayden Holm and Gavin Schafer each ran for at least 30 yards. Max Loos caught both touchdown passes and Sean Matthees caught two passes for 47 yards.
The Wildcat defense held the Cardinals to 18 yards passing and (-6) yards rushing.
