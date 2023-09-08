Mari O’Connor keeps establishing herself as a top area cross country runner. The Goodhue freshman once again set a school record at the Hayfield Invitational Thursday when she finished in third place overall with a time of 20 minutes, 11.37 seconds.
Her top finish helped the Wildcat girls team finish in fifth place.
Lily Peterson ran in 21st with a time of 22:29.13. Kaelynn Ryan ran the 5,000-meter race in 22:37.97 to end in 23rd. Taylor Thomforde and Ali Strauss finished near each other with Thomforde coming across at 23:28.05 in 33rd and Strauss at 23:30.89 in 35th. Lillian Raasch ended in 41st with a time of 24:14.80.
In the boys race, Ayden Horsman led the team with a time of 20:21.46 in 44th. Right behind him in 45th was Gus Raasch at 20:24.33. Roland Munson finished the race in 61st with a time of 22:39.34.
“Crazy Buffalo” Invitational
Lake City competed in the La Crescent “Crazy Buffalo” Invitational on Thursday. The boys team earned second place behind Cotter, while the girls team also were in second place behind Cotter.
Eric Anderson led the Lake City boys team, running in fourth place with a time of 13:43. Tim Cooper was also in the top 10, finishing sixth (13:57).
Conrad Seydel ended just outside of the top 10 in 11th with a time of 14:42. Weston Roberson ran in 18th place at 15:24. Lawson Kane rounded out the top five for team points in 25th (16:01).
Olivia Yotter challenged for first place, ultimately ending in second place overall with a time of 16:24 to lead the girls team.
Natalie Gates and Eden Olson also ran top-10 times. Gates was in eighth place at 17:31 and Olson was ninth at 17:35.
Lauren Kennedy finished in 14th with a time of 18:07 and Macey Greenwalt was in 16th with a time of 18:42.
