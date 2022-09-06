The Goodhue boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Hayfield Invitational on Tuesday. The boys took sixth place and the girls took second place.
Garrison Hubka of Kingsland won the boys race in 17 minutes, 0.48 seconds. Goodhue's JJ Bien came in seventh with a time of 19:14.12. Beau Jager finished in 28th with a time of 21:21.55. Ayden Horsman ran the 5,000-meter race in 21:23.73, good for 30th place. Roland Munson finished in 32nd (21:35.50) and Calvin Benrud came in 60th (26:16.08).
McKenna Hendrickson of GMLOS won the girls race with a time of 20:44.89. Three Goodhue runners were in the top-15. Mari O'Connor led the Wildcats in 10th place with a time of 24:08.16. Kaelynn Ryan - 11th place - and Lily Peterson - 12th place - were right behind her with times of 24:10.8 and 24:11.75 respectively. Ali Strauss and Macy Buck finished 25-26. Strauss had a time of 25:49.37 and Buck had a time of 25:52.63.
