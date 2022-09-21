The Lake City cross country teams hosted and each finished in the top-3 at Hok-Si-La Park on Tuesday. The Tiger boys team finished in third place out of 11 teams and the girls team ended in second place out of 11 teams. Goodhue had three boys run in the varsity race. Goodhue’s girls team took fifth place. The race was shortened to two miles due to the heat.
Eric Anderson led the Tigers with a third-place finish, running the race in 10 minutes, 44.5 seconds. Tim Cooper cracked the top-10, running in seventh place with a time of 10:54.9. Conrad Seydel came in 11th with a time of 11:11.3. Gunnar McFate and Lawson Kane finished 29-30. McFate ran the race in 12:08.7 and Kane ran it in 12:16.2.
Calvin Benrud led a trio of Goodhue boys with a time of 12:33 in 41st place. Roland Munson ended in 60th (13:17.7) and Ayden Horsman ended in 68th (13:43.7).
The Lake City girls had three runners in the top-5. Jacey Majerus led the group, winning the event in 12:18.7. Peyton Meincke ended in third (12:51.4) and Olivia Yotter came in fifth (13:07.3). Natalie Gates finished in 17th with a time of 13:45.7. Willa Field rounded out the top five Lake City runners in 27th (14:20.7).
Mari O’Connor led the Wildcats, running in 16th with a time of 13:45.10. Kaelynn Ryan finished in 24th with a time of 14:05.5. Lily Peterson took 29th (14:26.6), Ali Strauss took 42nd (15:04.7) and Macy Buck ran the race in 47th (15:18.3).
