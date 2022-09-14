The Goodhue and Lake City cross country teams competed in the Dover-Eyota invite on Tuesday. The Lake City boys team earned second place while the Goodhue boys team ended in seventh place. Lake City girls won the invite and Goodhue girls ended in fourth.
Tom Cooper of Lake City ran the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 53.98 seconds to earn third place. Eric Anderson also was in the top-5, finishing in fifth place with a time of 17:58.20. Conrad Seydel took eighth place with a time of 18:16.85. Gunnar McFate ended in 24th (19:48.82) and Lawson Kane ended in 31st (20:29.73).
Goodhue's JJ Bien led the Wildcat boys with an 10th place finish (18:33.36). Ayden Horsman and Beau Jaeger ran 35-36 with times of 20:50.28 and 20:59.28 respectively. Calvin Benrud finished a couple seconds ahead of teammate Roland Munson. Benrud (45th) ran the race in 22:20.34 while Munson (46th) ran it in 22:22.34.
Lake City's Jacey Majerus won the girls race in 20:26.83. Lake City had four others in the top-10. Peyton Meincke finished second in 20:57.01. Olivia Yotter came in fourth with a time of 21:21.92. Natalie Gates took seventh with a time of 23:12.43. Willa Field rounded out the top-5 Tiger runners in ninth place, ending in 23:32.90.
Mari O'Connor led the Wildcats. She ran the race in 23:40.25, earning 12th place. Lily Peterson finished in 22nd place with a time of 24:09.79. Kaelynn Ryan ended in 23rd (24:15.94). Alex Bien earned 26th place (25:12.31) while Ali Strauss was right behind her in 27th (25:13.98).
