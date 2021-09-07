Lake City scored twice in the opening 10 minutes of the game and never looked back. The Tigers scored twice more in the first half en route to a 5-0 victory over Cannon Falls.
Alex Oliver got the scoring started just 4 minutes in. Avery Blaser scored shortly after. Cris Ramirez and Sklyer Darula each scored to cap off a four-goal first half. Tanner Laska added another in the second.
Lake City (2-1-1) travels to Schaeffer Academy on Thursday.
PIZM 2, Byron 2
Dan Mikaeo and Drew Christopherson each had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats.
PIZM (3-0-1) hosts St. Peter on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.