Lake City was able to hold Lourdes in a 1-0 shutout victory.
The Tigers, winners of its previous two games in which they scored a total of 15 goals, got its goal from Chino Baltazar-Gonzalez on a pass from Benny Lopez.
Lake City improved to 4-2 overall.
Area Scores:
PIZM 5, Tri-City United 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.