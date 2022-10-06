Lake City ended the regular season with a 5-2 win over Cannon Falls.
The Tigers had two goals from Uriser Baltazar Gonzalez. Thomas Brand had a three-point game, scoring a goal and assisting on both of Baltazar Gonzalez's goals. Cris Ramirez scored and Eli Miller added another on a penalty kick.
Lake City ends the regular season with a 9-5 overall record and 5-1 in the HVL.
