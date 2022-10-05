With the Hiawatha Valley League title on the line, PIZM scored twice in the first half and was able to keep the Tigers contained in the second half on their way to a 2-0 win.
Each team entered the game 5-0 in the HVL. PIZM had goals from Brandt Konik and Lucas Sems.
PIZM kept the Tigers from many scoring chances in the final 20 minutes of the second half. Both teams played at a blazing pace, trying to tire the other. The Tigers kept up with the fast, quick-passing Wildcats but were unable to get a shot on net late in the game.
Lake City boys soccer has greatly improved over the years and were able to challenge last season's third-place team in the Class A state tournament.
