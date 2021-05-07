The Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa boys’ golf team was back in Lake City’s golfing territory Thursday with another Hiawatha Valley League meet at Mount Frontenac Golf Course. While the Wildcats didn’t score quite as low as Tuesday, they were still the runaway winners with a team score of 309 — 27 shots ahead of Rochester Lourdes and Stewartville, which tied for second.
Anders Larson won medalist honors for PIZM with an 18-hole round of 73. He wasn’t alone at the top of the leaderboard however, as two other Wildcats were in the top three. Michael Scripture was second with a 76, followed by Joseph Scripture’s 77 that tied for third. Jacob Smith, who rounded out the scoring lineup for PIZM tied for 11th with 83.
Collin Fogarty and Jag Foster finished their day with an 89 and 95, respectively.
Lake City was five shots behind second-place Lourdes and Stewartville with a score of 341.
Noah Wallerich was the lone golfer for Lake City in the top 10, ending his day in sixth place with 80. Tate Gnotke and Braxton Berlin were just outside the top 10 as they tied for 13th with 85. No other Tigers finished under 90.
Evan Huettl scored 91 and Ethan Wurst shot 94 to take 30th and 35th, respectively.
PIZM has its first home meet of the season at Zumbrota Golf Club on Friday. Lake City will be back in action Saturday at Lake City Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.