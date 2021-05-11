Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa paced the pack Tuesday at Lake City Golf Course with a team score of 298 — the first time the Wildcats went under 300 this season.
Leading the way for PIZM was Anders Larson with a 2-under par 70 for medalist honors. Behind him were Michael and Joseph Scripture taking second and third place, respectively with scores of 72 and 75. Jacob Smith was the fourth Wildcat on the leaderboard with 81 to tie for fifth place.
Other Wildcats included Collin Fogarty (91) and Jag Foster (95).
Lake City ended the day with a team score of 340 — four shots ahead of third-place Red Wing but 42 shots behind Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The second-place team result was the best for Lake City this month.
An individual season low was also recorded. Braxton Berlin and Noah Wallerich tied for seventh overall and sat atop the Lake City leaderboard with 84. For Berlin, it was the lowest score of the season. Evan Huettl and Tate Gnotke also tied with matching scores of 86 to take ninth place, marking another first — the first time the top four golfers had placed inside the top 10.
PIZM and Lake City will both be back in action Thursday in Stewartville.
