The Lake City boys golf team held a dual meet against Byron at Mount Frontenac Golf Course Tuesday afternoon. The Tigers won by four strokes, 337-341.

Lake City's Braxton Berlin led all individuals with an 18-hole score of 79. After shooting a 44 on the front nine, Berlin made three birdies to recover from his three bogeys for an even-par 35 on the back nine.

Noah Wallerich played a steady round, shooting an 81 for the Tigers. He made par on eight holes during his round. Alex Ratz was tied for sixth among all individuals with an 87, which included birdies on the second and ninth holes. Portland Grobe rounded out the top four Tiger scorers with a 90.

