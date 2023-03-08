After a fantastic first half, Zumbrota-Mazeppa was unable to score in the second half. As a result of a tough defense, Plainview-Elgin-Millville came out on top 51-46 in Section 1AA quarterfinal Tuesday night at Mayo Civic Center.
The second-seeded Bulldogs trailed the Cougars 32-27 at the half. Kayden Rodrick led the seventh-seeded Cougars with 19 points. The Bulldogs were able to limit him and the Cougars in the second half, allowing just 14 points.
Normally a good shooting team from around the perimeter, the Cougars managed just a pair of 3-pointers.
Carter Christopherson was the only other Cougar to reach double-digits with 10 points.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa ended the season 14-14 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.