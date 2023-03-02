Goodhue had its offense operating in all facets in a Section 1A victory, 84-43, over Glenville-Emmons.
The Wildcats made 12 3-pointers and scored 60 points in the first half. Michael Roschen and Caden Lodermeier recorded their first varsity points.
Adam Poncelet led the Wildcat offense with 22 points. Will Opsahl had 14 points and Luke Roschen scored 10. Jed Ryan added nine points on three 3-point shots.
The first-seeded Wildcats next face No. 8 Rushford-Peterson at the Mayo Auditorium at 6 p.m. on Monday in a quarterfinal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.