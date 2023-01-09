Lake City powered ahead for a 63-44 win over Caledonia in the Southern Minnesota Hoops Festival.
The Tigers had a big first half thanks to Hunter Lorenson. He scored 17 of his 24 points in the first half and started by making his first six shots from the field.
Keegan Ryan nearly had a double-double for Lake City with 14 points and nine rebounds. Ryan Heise had 14 points, four rebounds and a pair of blocks.
