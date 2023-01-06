Lake City kept its winning streak to begin the season alive with a 57-39 victory over Pine Island.
Hunter Lorenson had a big offensive game for the Tigers with a game-high 26 points, scoring 19 of those points in the second half. Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds and had four blocks and three steals on defense. Ryan Heise chipped in with eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Heise also tallied six blocks on defense. The Tigers ended with 14 blocked shots and seven steals.
