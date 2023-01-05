Zumbrota-Mazeppa made a run at the end to close the gap, but Goodhue was able to hold off the Cougars in a 59-55 win.
Gavin Schafer recorded a double-double for the Wildcats with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Will Opsahl led all scorers with 23 points. Adam Poncelet finished with 16 points on four 3-pointers.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 21 points. Hunter Streit provided 16 points, making four 3-pointers. Ethan Miller added six points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.