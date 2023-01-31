Adam Poncelet delivered the clutch shot to give Goodhue a 46-44 win over Pine Island.
Poncelet made a buzzer-beating layup on a pass from Will Opsahl. Poncelet led the Wildcat offense with 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for a double-double. Opsahl finished with 10 points. Luke Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers for eight points.
The Wildcats trailed 20-18 at the half.
Z-M 72, Cotter 43
Ten different players scored for Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a lopsided 72-43 victory.
The Cougar offense nearly doubled their first-half total, scoring 42 points in the second half.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougar offense with 22 points. Hunter Streit had 13 points. Ollie Liffrig scored eight points and Carter Christopherson added seven points.
LC 61, Lourdes 40
Lake City started hot, shooting well from the field to begin the first half. That translated into a 61-40 win for the Tigers.
Hunter Lorenson scored a game-high 25 points for the Tigers. He led the early scoring charge with 19 first-half points and ended the game 9 of 12 from the field.
Ryan Heise was 6-for-10 from the field, ending with 14 points for the Tigers. Keegan Ryan added eight points and led the team with six rebounds and five assists.
