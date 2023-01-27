Goodhue scored at least 35 points in each half on their way to a 75-54 win over Cannon Falls.
The Wildcats extended its win streak to seven games.
Every player on the varsity roster scored for the Wildcats. Will Opsahl led the team with 20 points, making four 3-pointers. Luke Roschen made a trio of 3-pointers and ended with 12 points. Justin Buck scored 13 points. Adam Poncelet also finished with double digits, chipping in 11 points.
