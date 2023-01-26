Lake City suffered its first loss of the season as Stewartville prevailed 53-41.
Stewartville led by two points at the half as the two teams went back-and-forth. Lake City hit four 3-pointers while Stewartville had none.
Ryan Heise led the Lake City offense with 18 points and two 3-pointers. Keegen Ryan scored eight points and Hunter Lorenson added seven points.
Z-M 83, Byron 82
Kayden Rodrick scored the winning basket with .8 seconds left in the game to give Zumbrota-Mazeppa a win over Byron. He was able to get a shot off falling into a Byron defender just outside the paint as the Cougars rushed down the court with 5.5 seconds left.
Rodrick ended the game with 35 points to lead all scorers. Hunter Streit scored 14 points. Connor Fogarty chipped in 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.