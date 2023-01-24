Lake City continued its undefeated season going with a resounding 88-47 win over Kasson-Mantorville.
The Tigers improved to 16-0 for the first time in 18 years as they held the KoMets to 17 points in the second half.
Ryan Heise led the Tigers with 20 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Shones scored 17 points. Hunter Lorenson provided 15 points, eight assists and five steals. Jack Meincke came off the bench to score 12 points.
PI 61, Z-M 53
Zumbrota-Mazeppa trailed by seven at the half and was unable to cut into the deficit as Pine Island held on for the win.
Kayden Rodrick recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cougars. Hunter Streit scored 11 points while Preston Ohm had nine points with one of the team's two 3-pointers.
