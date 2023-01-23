Class AA top-ranked Lake City scored the most points in a game this season at the 2023 MN vs WI Border Battle. The Tigers cruised to a 90-52 win over Prescott.
Jaden Shones scored a career-high 29 points for the Tigers. He was also effective finding his teammates, tallying a team-high seven assists. Keegan Ryan had another double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Hunter Lorenson scored 19 points and Ryan Heise scored 12.
Goodhue 65, W-K 43
Goodhue freshman Luke Roschen had his biggest game of the season thus far in a 65-43 victory over Wabasha-Kellogg at the Hiawatha Valley League/Three Rivers Conference Showdown in Rochester.
Roschen turned it up in the second half, making four of his five 3-pointers. He finished with a team-best 24 points.
Justin Buck and Adam Poncelet each scored 11 points for the Wildcats. Will Opsahl and Tristan King each added six points.
