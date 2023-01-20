Lake City used a big second-half run to earn a 75-59 win over Cannon Falls.
The Tigers trailed 37-29 at the half as the Bombers made six 3-pointers in the first half. In the second, the Tigers began the half on a 23-2 run in 8 minutes, eventually outscoring the Bombers 46-22 in the second.
Four players reached double-digits for the Tigers. Ryan Heise recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Hunter Lorenson scored 18 points and had five assists. Keegan Ryan provided 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Jaden Shones added 11 points.
Z-M 66, K-M 48
Zumbrota-Mazeppa pulled away in the second half after leading by two points at the end of the first.
The Cougars were led by Carter Christopherson. He scored 20 points and made 3-pointers. Hunter Streit made a pair of long-range shots, finishing with 19 points. Kayden Rodrick scored 17 points.
