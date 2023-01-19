The Goodhue boys basketball team came from behind to defeat Byron 62-51 Thursday evening. Byron led by as much as 13 points in the first half and led 35-28 at the half.
The Wildcats dialed up the pressure on defense in the second half, which fueled the comeback.
Goodhue’s Will Opsahl led all scorers with 21 points. Justin Buck recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Adam Poncelet ended with 17 points. Luke Roschen made two 3-point shots for six points.
The Wildcats currently rank fourth in Class A in the Minnesota Basketball News rankings.
