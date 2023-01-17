Weather Alert

...Winter Storm tonight into Thursday...Heavy Snow Likely... .Snow will begin to push into I-90 corridor in southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast through the rest of the night. The snow is likely to be heaviest overnight, with rates of 1 to 2" per hour possible across southern Minnesota and western Wisconsin. 5 to 8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to 25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along the I-90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Goodhue County. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&