Goodhue led by two points at the half, then widened the lead in the second half as the Wildcats outscored Chatfield 38-23 in the second in a 58-41 win.
Will Opsahl led the Wildcats, recording a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Adam Poncelet scored 12 points while Gavin Schafer added nine points.
PEM 70, Z-M 56
Five players scored for Plainview-Elgin-Millville. All five reached double-digits led by Aeron Stevens with 29 points in a win over Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Kayden Rodrick scored 23 points for the Cougars. Hunter Streit had 14 points. Carter Christopherson ended with seven points and a 3-pointer.
