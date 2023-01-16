Goodhue kicked off a busy week with a 70-41 win over Kasson-Mantorville.
Justin Buck was able to step up for the Wildcats with two players unable to play. Buck ended with 12 points and six rebounds. Will Opsahl made three 3-pointers and had a game-high 22 points. Adam Poncelet scored 17 points and Jed Ryan added eight points.
The Wildcats were without Carson Roschen and Trsitan King.
