Zumbrota-Mazeppa couldn't pull out a victory as Lourdes was able to hold off the Cougars 77-70.
Lourdes led 42-40 at the half.
Kayden Rodrick scored 28 points for the Cougars to lead all scorers. Ollie Liffrig had 11 points. Hunter Streit and Ethan Miller each provided nine points, combining for six 3-pointers.
