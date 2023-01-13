Lake City remained perfect on the season with another win, this one against Zumbrota-Mazeppa. The Tigers hung on for a 67-62 win Friday night.
Ryan Heise led the Tiger offense with 21 points. Keegan Ryan had 14 points. Jaden Shones scored 12 points and Hunter Lorenson added 10 points.
Hunter Streit had a big game for the Cougars, scoring a team-high 21 points. Kayden Rodrick scored 18 points. Zane Angerman ended with five points.
