Goodhue won with ease Thursday night as the Wildcats raced past Kingsland 67-33 in boys basketball action.
Four players scored double-digits for Goodhue. The Wildcats led at the half 41-19. Kingsland attempted just two free throws in the game.
Adam Poncelet scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats. Will Opsahl had 15 points. Jed Ryan and Luke Roschen each provided 10 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.