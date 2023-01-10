Goodhue led for a majority of the game, but Lake City came back and hung on for a 51-47 win.
The Wildcats and Tigers traded leads in the first half. The Tigers began the second on 6-0 run, which felt like a massive swing in the game given how hard it was for either team to make shots.
The Wildcats quickly regained the lead coming out a of a timeout and led for nearly the remainder of the half until the Tigers again went on a mini run to take the lead for good.
Adam Poncelet led the Wildcats with 18 points. Will Opsahl made three 3-pointers and had 17 points. Justin Buck added six points.
Hunter Lorenson scored 16 points for the Tigers. Jaden Shones had 12 points, while Keegan Ryan and Ryan Heise each had nine points.
Stew 63, Z-M 62
Zumbrota-Mazeppa fell just shy of a victory at home, losing 63-62 to Stewartville.
Kayden Rodrick led the Cougars with 16 points. Hunter Streit and Preston Ohm each finished with 13 points. Carter Christopherson had 11 points on three 3-pointers.
The Cougars had nine 3-pointers in the game while the Tigers had five.
