Zumbrota-Mazeppa lost its second consecutive game by one point on Thursday after a 61-60 loss to Stewartville.
The Cougars made up some of the first-half deficit in the second. The Tigers led by 10 points at the half.
Cougar Kayden Rodrick led all scorers with 26 points. He made five of the team's nine 3-pointers. Preston Ohm scored 10 points. Hunter Streit had eight points and Carter Christopherson made a pair of 3-points shots for six points.
