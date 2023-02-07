Zumbrota-Mazeppa had five players reach double-digits, but Goodhue was able to hold off the Cougars 68-67.
Will Opsahl had a big game for the Wildcats, scoring a game-high 27 points with a trio of 3-pointers. Adam Poncelet scored 18 points and Gavin Schafer had eight points.
Kayden Rodrick scored 19 points to lead the Cougars. Carter Christopherson scored 13 points on three 3-pointers. Preston Ohm and Hunter Streit each finished with 11 points. Zane Angerman provided 10 points.
LC 68, PI 44
Lake City had little trouble getting the win over Pine Island as four Tigers reached double digits.
Rylee Fick scored a career-high 11 points for the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson led the team with 12 points. Ryan Heise scored 11 points. Keegan Ryan provided 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
