Hunter Lorenson surpassed a career milestone in Lake City's 63-49 victory over La Crescent-Hokah.
Lorenson scored his 1,000th career point, ending the game with 22. He became the 11th player in Lake City history to score 1,000 points in a career.
Ryan Heise scored a game-best 23 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Jack Meincke made three long-range shots for nine points.
