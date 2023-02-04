Goodhue made a second-half surge to defeat Stewartville 62-58.
The Tigers led 30-25 at the half.
Adam Poncelet led the Wildcat offense with 17 points. Luke Roschen made five of the team's eight 3-pointers, ending with 16 points. Justin Buck recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.