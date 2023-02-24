Goodhue wrapped the regular season with a close win over Lourdes, 63-61.
The Wildcats almost let their big halftime lead slip away as the Eagles outscored the Wildcats 43-31 in the second half.
Will Opsahl and Adam Poncelet each scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats. Luke Roschen and Gavin Schafer each added seven points.
LC 71, K-M 49
Lake City ended the season with its 24th win of the season in a convincing victory over Kasson-Mantorville.
The Tigers officially clinched the second-best regular season record in school history. The 1978-79 team holds the record at 18-0.
Keegan Ryan recorded his eighth double-double of the season with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Hunter Lorenson scored 18 points and tallied six assists and four steals. Ryan Heise had 14 points and six rebounds while Jaden Shones made a trio of 3-point shots for 11 points.
Pine Island 64, Z-M 58
Kayden Rodrick again scored more than 20 points, but it wasn't enough as the Cougars lost a close game to Pine Island.
Rodrick poured in 24 points to lead the Cougar offense. Carter Christopherson had 11 points on two 3-pointers. Six other players were on the scoresheet for the Cougars, two had at least five points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.