Kayden Rodrick carried Zumbrota-Mazeppa in a 68-58 victory over Lourdes.
Rodrick scored a game-high 35 points. Carter Christopherson also was in double-digits with 15 points. Christopherson made all four of the Cougar's 3-pointers. Hunter Streit provided 13 points.
The Cougars held a slim 28-27 lead at the half and were 22-for-26 at the free-throw line.
