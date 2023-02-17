Goodhue earned win No. 21, defeating Kasson-Mantorville 68-45.
The Wildcats played great defense, only sending the KoMets to the free-throw line five times.
Justin Buck had one his best offensive games. The Wildcat senior scored 19 points. Will Opsahl also had 19 points to lead all scorers. Adam Poncelet ended with 10 points and Gavin Schafer added six points.
LC 70, Z-M 46
Lake City rolled past Zumbrota-Mazeppa 70-46 thanks to Ryan Heise and Hunter Lorenson.
Heise scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lorenson scored 18 points and tied teammate Jaden Shones for a game-high four assists.
Keegan Ryan recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers.
Kayden Rodrick also had a double-double for the Cougars, scoring 12 points with 10 rebounds. Carter Christopherson made a trio of 3-point shots, ending with 13 points.
