Goodhue earned a big win in a matchup between Section 1A and top 10 Class A ranked teams. The fifth-ranked Wildcats defeated No. 8 Hayfield 66-52.
The Wildcats had five players score at least eight points. Despite Zander Jacobson and Ethan Pack each scoring 17 points for the Vikings, the Wildcats held them in check, allowing only four players to score.
Will Opsahl scored 19 points to lead the Wildcat offense. Adam Poncelet had 13 points with three 3-pointers. Justin Buck scored 11 points. Gavin Schafer and Luke Roschen each added eight points.
