Lake City got career performances from Ryan Heise and Keegan Ryan in a 83-65 win over Chatfield.
Heise tied his career-best in points with 27 as he shot 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Heise also hauled in seven rebounds and had four blocks.
Ryan scored a career-high 25 points while recording a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Hunter Lorenson had 18 points for the Tigers, making 8 of 11 shots from the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.