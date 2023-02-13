La Crescent-Hokah came from behind to defeat Zumbrota-Mazeppa 74-64 after trailing 32-28 at the half.
Kayden Rodrick continued his recent surge in scoring with 30 points for the Cougars. Carter Christopherson made all three of the team's 3-pointers for 12 points. Hunter Streit added 10 points.
