Zumbrota-Mazeppa improved to 2-0 overall with a 72-55 win over Kasson-Mantorville.
The Cougars led by three points at the half, then stretched the lead in the second on the shooting of Kayden Rodrick and Hunter Streit. Rodrick led the team with 28 points, making four 3-pointers. Streit had 18 points on four 3-pointers.
Carter Christopherson scored 12 points, while Oliver Liffrig tallied nine points and seven rebounds for the Cougars.
LC 74, CF 54
Lake City got career-highs from Ryan Heise and Keegan Ryan as the Tigers cruised to a 20-point win over Cannon Falls.
Heise scored a game-high 27 points while Ryan tallied 22.
Lake shot 50 percent from beyond the arc, making 8 of 16. Heise accounted for more than half as he shot 5 of 10 from long range. Ryan was 2-for-3 from 3-point range.
Hunter Lorenson had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.