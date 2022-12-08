Goodhue had five players in double-digits but was unable to get the win as Byron held on for a 75-62 victory on Thursday.
The Wildcats trailed 35-28 at the half and was able to make it close in the end.
Will Opsahl led the Wildcats with 25 points. Luke Roschen made four 3-pointers for 14 points. Carson Roschen also made four 3-pointers, ending with 12 points. Gavin Schafer scored 11 points and Justin Buck had 10.
Goodhue was without Adam Poncelet for the game as he prepared for the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game.
