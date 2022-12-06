Goodhue opened the season with a win and got to celebrate one its seniors afterward. Will Opsahl scored 16 points to lead the Wildcats in a 72-48 over Randolph and surpassed 1,000 career points.
Justin Buck scored 13 points for the Wildcats. Luke Roschen made a pair of 3-pointers, ending with points. Adam Poncelet had 10 points while Carson Roschen chipped in with two 3-pointers for eight points.
