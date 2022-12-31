Lake City capped off a 2-0 showing at the Rotary Holiday Classic at the Mayo Civic Center with a 59-44 win over St. Croix Central.
The Tigers gained some separation late in the first half before pulling away to begin the second.
Ryan Heise carried the Tiger offense in the first half, scoring 16 points. He finished with a game-high 23 points. Hunter Lorenson scored 11 points and had six assists. Keegan Ryan ended with 10 points and five steals.
