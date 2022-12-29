Lake City improved to 7-0 overall with a 77-48 win over St. Croix Prep at the Mayo Civic Center Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers led 38-30 at the half, then played much more intense defense in the second half. By game’s end, the Tigers had 18 blocks.
Ryan Heise scored 18 points and had six rebounds, five assists, five steals and four blocks to lead the Tigers. Hunter Lorenson also had 18 points, shooting 8 of 12 from the field. Jaden Shones contributed 12 points and six assists.
Goodhue 79, L-O 31
Goodhue cruised past LeRoy-Ostrander in the second game of a holiday tournament at Grand Meadow. The Wildcats once again had all 11 of its varsity players on the scoresheet.
Will Opsahl led the Wildcat offense with 22 points. Adam Poncelet had 12 points with a pair of 3-pointers. Luke Roschen scored eight points on a pair of 3-pointers. Gavin Schafer and Sean Matthees each had seven points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.